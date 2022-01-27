Jonestrading Upgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to “Buy”

Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ORC opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.71%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -975.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 176,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

