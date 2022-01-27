Joseph S. Exnicios Sells 5,300 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.