JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

EPA:SAN opened at €91.94 ($104.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.79. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

