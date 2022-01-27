JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $270.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $270.00 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

NYSE BA traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.23. The stock had a trading volume of 245,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,365. Boeing has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

