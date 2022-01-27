JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.08. 340,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,315,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $437.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.