JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $817.08

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 817.08 ($11.02) and traded as low as GBX 790 ($10.66). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 802 ($10.82), with a volume of 57,013 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £612.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 37.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 817.08.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

