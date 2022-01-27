Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Announces Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Juniper Networks updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.26-0.36 EPS.

JNPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,171,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,571. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

