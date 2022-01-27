Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.43

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.43 and traded as low as $40.76. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $394.56 million, a P/E ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is -337.50%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

