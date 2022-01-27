KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) shares rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 247,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 228,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

About KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY)

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.