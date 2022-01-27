Katalyo Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $649,406.21 and approximately $75,808.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.18 or 0.06509324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,791.70 or 0.99696476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051694 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.