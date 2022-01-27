Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s previous close.
KMR opened at GBX 440 ($5.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 443.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 432.52. The company has a market cap of £417.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.63. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 354 ($4.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
