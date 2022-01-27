Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s previous close.

KMR opened at GBX 440 ($5.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 443.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 432.52. The company has a market cap of £417.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.63. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 354 ($4.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

