Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,381. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,619. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,451 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8,186.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

