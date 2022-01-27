Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,381. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,619. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,451 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8,186.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

