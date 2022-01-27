Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Kforce by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kforce by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kforce by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.