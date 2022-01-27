Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Raymond James

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of KRP opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $901.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 47.8% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

