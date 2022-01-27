Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

KGFHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Kingfisher stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 91,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,500. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

