Kings Point Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $466.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.75. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

