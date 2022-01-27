Kings Point Capital Management Invests $31,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.29.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

