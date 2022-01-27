Kings Point Capital Management Invests $50,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after buying an additional 113,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after buying an additional 669,290 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

