Kings Point Capital Management Invests $60,000 in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

