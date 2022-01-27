Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,903 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

