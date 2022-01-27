Kings Point Capital Management Makes New $75,000 Investment in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO)

Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, Oak Management Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,309,000.

Airspan Networks stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MIMO shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

