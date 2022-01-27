Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on KIGRY shares. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 138,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,436. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

