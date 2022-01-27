Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have weighed in on KIGRY shares. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 138,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,436. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.
