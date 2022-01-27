Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 738,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,156. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. Kirby has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

