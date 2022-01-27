Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

