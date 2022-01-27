KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA updated its Q3 guidance to $4.35-5.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $18.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.80. 3,075,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.76.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

