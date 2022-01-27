KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.76.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $380.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.