Klaytn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $107.18 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $107.18 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.87 or 0.06707173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,675.01 or 0.99756111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006072 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,781,816,022 coins and its circulating supply is 2,627,687,585 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

