Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 93,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 47,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

About Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

