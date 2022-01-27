Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Acquires $20,906,010.84 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20.

KOD opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

