Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADRNY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
