Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADRNY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

