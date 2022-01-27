Koninklijke Philips (PHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.9641 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Koninklijke Philips has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $55,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.