Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.00.

KRNT opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.