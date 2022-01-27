Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 7.8%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 9,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 853,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company has a market cap of $869.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 239,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

