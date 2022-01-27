Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 7.8%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 9,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 853,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
A number of analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
The company has a market cap of $869.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 239,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter.
Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
