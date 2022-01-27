Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Trading Down 43% Over Last Week

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $129,455.23 and approximately $1,631.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002325 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

