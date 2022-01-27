Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Down 6.3%

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.53. 17,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,965,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $248,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $996,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 102,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,876 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KD. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

