Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Down 6.3%

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.53. 17,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,965,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KD. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000.
Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.
