Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 690,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,075. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

