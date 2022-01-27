Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 297 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.35. 72,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,299. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.07. The company has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

