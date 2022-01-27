Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 253,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 6.7% in the third quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 261,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $219,634,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 6.3% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 99,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.17.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

