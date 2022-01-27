Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,960,000 after buying an additional 420,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $10.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $494.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,044. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $219.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $534.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.