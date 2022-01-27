Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 11,151 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,409,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

