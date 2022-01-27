Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 6,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

