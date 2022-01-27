Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Reduced by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $596.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $677.70 and its 200 day moving average is $624.67. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.07.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

