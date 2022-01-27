Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $800.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $855.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.61.

LRCX stock traded down $26.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $570.49. 26,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $677.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

