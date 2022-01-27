Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.45), with a volume of 63,155 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £137.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66.

About Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

