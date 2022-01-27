Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Critical Analysis

Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landstar and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar $30,000.00 454,315.35 -$15.09 million N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 0.83 $4.39 million ($0.34) -3.12

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Landstar.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar N/A N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86%

Volatility & Risk

Landstar has a beta of -10.88, indicating that its share price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.42, indicating that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Landstar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Landstar and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 230.19%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Landstar.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Landstar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landstar Company Profile

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

