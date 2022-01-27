Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System updated its Q1 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Landstar System stock opened at $157.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.