Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

