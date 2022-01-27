Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Acquires C$23,600.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 40,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,109,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,504,603.23.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Charles Henderson sold 45,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00.

Shares of TSE LAM opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.54.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

