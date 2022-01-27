Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $47.00 Price Target at CBRE Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CBRE Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the casino operator’s stock. CBRE Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727,127. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

