LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Truist Financial

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.43.

TREE opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average is $148.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $11,001,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,221.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

